Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $587-595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.47 million. Freshworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.18-$0.22 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.41.

Get Freshworks alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Freshworks

Freshworks Stock Up 18.5 %

FRSH traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,682,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,799. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.67% and a negative net margin of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $145.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $64,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,916.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $105,918.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,914 shares of company stock worth $1,338,545 in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,129 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,883,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,218,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,907,000 after acquiring an additional 901,949 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,017.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 711,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 582,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.