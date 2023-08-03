Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FRSH has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.41.

Get Freshworks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Freshworks

Freshworks Stock Up 18.5 %

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $21.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.53. Freshworks has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $23.09.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 43.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $145.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.22 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In related news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $74,913.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,877.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $101,336.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $74,913.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,877.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,481 shares of company stock worth $1,232,627 in the last 90 days. 26.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 3,770.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after buying an additional 582,157 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.