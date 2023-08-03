Freeway Token Market Capitalization Achieves $7.64 Million (FWT)

Freeway Token (FWT) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Freeway Token token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Freeway Token has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $3,826.13 worth of Freeway Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Freeway Token has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Freeway Token

Freeway Token was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. Freeway Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Freeway Token’s official website is freeway.io. Freeway Token’s official message board is medium.com/freewayfi. Freeway Token’s official Twitter account is @freewayfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Freeway Token (FWT) is a utility token for the expanding Freeway universe. Earn extra rewards on Freeway products by holding FWT on the Freeway platform. Users can also stake FWT to earn even more rewards.”

