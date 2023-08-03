Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) EVP Sells $672,080.36 in Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $672,080.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Patrice Perche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $591,029.70.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $535,759.50.

On Monday, May 22nd, Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $529,258.40.

FTNT traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.76. 6,022,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,628. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.39.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

