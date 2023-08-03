Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 31.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.9% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 46,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.96. 2,990,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,203,617. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

