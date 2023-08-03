Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.42.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $341,804,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

