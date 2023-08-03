FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.71-$3.17 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.78 billion. FMC also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.86-6.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Loop Capital cut their target price on FMC from $148.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of FMC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FMC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.31.

FMC Stock Down 1.3 %

FMC stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC has a 1-year low of $88.77 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average of $115.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $65,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

