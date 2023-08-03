Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,500 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 625,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Flushing Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of FFIC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.76. 13,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,800. The stock has a market cap of $464.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.97. Flushing Financial has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $23.20.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 407,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,764 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Flushing Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

