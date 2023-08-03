Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Trading 5.7% Higher

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.97 and last traded at $28.88. 183,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,259,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Fluence Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.47 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $698.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.51 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Siemens AG acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $681,508,000. Siemens Pension Trust E V acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $323,254,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 752,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,739,000 after acquiring an additional 617,753 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $11,327,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

