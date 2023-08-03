Fisker (FSR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Analysts expect Fisker to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1550.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fisker to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fisker Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE FSR opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. Fisker has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSR. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research cut Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fisker by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth about $65,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fisker by 18.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,186,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 647,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fisker by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,279,000 after purchasing an additional 173,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth about $643,000. Institutional investors own 31.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

