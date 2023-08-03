FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of FirstService in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.98. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

FSV stock opened at $153.81 on Thursday. FirstService has a 12 month low of $112.44 and a 12 month high of $163.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in FirstService by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after acquiring an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,932,000 after purchasing an additional 61,747 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,997,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,420,000 after purchasing an additional 133,257 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,671,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,825,000 after purchasing an additional 109,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FirstService by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,352,000 after buying an additional 33,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

