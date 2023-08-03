First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.12. 8,525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 30,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $120.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 25.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 18,465 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 63.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 111.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 34,908 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

