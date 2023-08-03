First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Short Interest Update

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Pacific Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. First Pacific has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get First Pacific alerts:

First Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This represents a yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from First Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.