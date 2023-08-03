First National Financial (TSE:FN) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at TD Securities

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.
FN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.33.
View Our Latest Analysis on First National Financial
First National Financial Price Performance
First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$256.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.70 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.0853375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
First National Financial Company Profile
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First National Financial
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.