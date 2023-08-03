First National Financial (TSE:FN) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at TD Securities

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

FN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.33.

First National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FN stock traded down C$0.86 on Thursday, reaching C$39.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,283. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.51. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.72 and a 1 year high of C$41.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,274.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.34. The company had revenue of C$256.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$229.70 million. First National Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.0853375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

