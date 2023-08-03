First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Increased to C$43.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FNLIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

First National Financial stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092. First National Financial has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $30.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

