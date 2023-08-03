First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Short Interest Update

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 483,300 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 456,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares in the company, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 27.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA traded up $71.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,492.43. 160,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $505.84 and a 52-week high of $1,498.50. The company has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,303.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,027.08.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 66.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 150.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

