First Capital Realty Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

First Capital Realty Price Performance

First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$18.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.79.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$176.01 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial raised First Capital Realty from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Capital Realty

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.