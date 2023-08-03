First Capital Realty Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$18.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.79.
First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$176.01 million during the quarter.
