Financial Review: Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) versus LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ultra Clean and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 4 0 3.00 LightPath Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Ultra Clean currently has a consensus target price of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.57%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.93%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultra Clean and LightPath Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $2.37 billion 0.68 $40.40 million $0.53 67.77 LightPath Technologies $35.56 million 1.92 -$3.54 million ($0.16) -11.44

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 1.20% 10.30% 4.96% LightPath Technologies -14.30% -15.01% -9.17%

Summary

Ultra Clean beats LightPath Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

(Get Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system. It also offers various industrial and automation production equipment; fluid delivery systems consist of one or more chemical delivery units, including PFA tubing, filters, flow controllers, regulators, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; precision robotic systems; top-plate assemblies; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystem of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high-level assemblies. In addition, the company provides tool chamber parts cleaning and coating services; micro-contamination analysis services for tool parts, wafers and depositions, chemicals, cleanroom materials, deionized water, and airborne molecular contamination; and analytical verification services for process tool chamber part cleaning. It primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment and semiconductor integrated device manufacturing industries, as well as display, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research equipment industries. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

About LightPath Technologies

(Get Free Report)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as through catalog and distribution channels in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.