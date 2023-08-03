Financial Connections Group Inc. Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,000. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.94. 1,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $51.23.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.