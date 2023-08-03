Financial Connections Group Inc. Has $7.98 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 5.7% of Financial Connections Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $7,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8,095.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $99,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,773. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

