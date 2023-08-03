Financial Connections Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Financial Connections Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $56.38. 2,468,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,687. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

