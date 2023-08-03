Filecoin Market Cap Reaches $1.88 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and $106.02 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Filecoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $4.28 or 0.00014669 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,715,257 coins and its circulating supply is 438,674,352 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Filecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

