Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 101,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 161,040 shares.The stock last traded at $41.52 and had previously closed at $41.49.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86.

Get Fidelity High Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity High Dividend ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $153,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after buying an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.