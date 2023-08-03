Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 101,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 161,040 shares.The stock last traded at $41.52 and had previously closed at $41.49.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.86.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity High Dividend ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $153,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 52.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after buying an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares in the last quarter.
Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.
