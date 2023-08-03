Fidelity Federal Bancorp (FDLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on August 15th

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FDLB opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.00. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $95.00.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, lending services, banking centers, visa debit card, cashier’s checks, cash advances, traveler’s checks, U.S.

