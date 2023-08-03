Fidelity Federal Bancorp (FDLB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on August 15th

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Fidelity Federal Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FDLB opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.00. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $95.00.
Fidelity Federal Bancorp Company Profile
