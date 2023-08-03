Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 947,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Ferroglobe Trading Down 6.5 %

Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. 992,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.23. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.95 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 60.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 61.2% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 9,377,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,324,000 after buying an additional 3,560,697 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 26.0% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 14,043,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,421 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,060,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467,997 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 2,748.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 42.2% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,554,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.