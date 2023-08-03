Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the June 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 947,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Ferroglobe Trading Down 6.5 %
Ferroglobe stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. 992,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,901. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.23. Ferroglobe has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.
Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.95 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 60.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferroglobe
Ferroglobe Company Profile
Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ferroglobe
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.