Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.09 Per Share

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 55 years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 156.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $6.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.1%.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

FRT traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.62. 996,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,626. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $85.27 and a fifty-two week high of $115.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FRT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.