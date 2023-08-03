Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) PT Raised to $35.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.07.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 2.00. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $30.65.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $3,549,492.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,045,954.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 194,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,020 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 166.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 393.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

