Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Down to $118.00

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $118.00, but opened at $106.29. Expedia Group shares last traded at $108.99, with a volume of 1,109,948 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $113.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.31.

Expedia Group Trading Down 16.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 22.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 114.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

Further Reading

