Evolution Advisers Inc. Sells 3,136 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Evolution Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,739,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,980. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.99. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1983 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

