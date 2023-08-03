Evolution Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 196,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 29,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,003,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 619,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,048,000 after buying an additional 83,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 81,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,814,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,164,539. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

