Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.40 million-$16.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.40 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $9.23. 171,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,644. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.55. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.32 million, a PE ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 13.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 4,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $41,121.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,554.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $71,679.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $41,121.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,554.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,907 shares of company stock worth $126,040 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Everspin Technologies by 21.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

