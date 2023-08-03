Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Announces Earnings Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-$4.43 EPS.
Eversource Energy Stock Performance
ES stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.40. The stock had a trading volume of 107,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy Company Profile
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eversource Energy
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- If You Are Buying A Hotel Stock, Consider Hyatt Hotels
Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.