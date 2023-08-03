Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Announces Earnings Results

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-$4.43 EPS.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.40. The stock had a trading volume of 107,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after buying an additional 158,844 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after buying an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.