Evergreen Advisors LLC Sells 336 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Evergreen Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.16. 1,063,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,858. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.69. The company has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.