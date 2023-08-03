Evercore Raises Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target to $75.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by Evercore from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the software maker’s stock. Evercore’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC set a $75.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.45.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.10. The company had a trading volume of 28,003,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,812,711. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $71.43. The stock has a market cap of $75.45 billion, a PE ratio of -38.93 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.56.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,874,000 after acquiring an additional 194,064 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 37.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.6% during the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 65,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

