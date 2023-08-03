Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) shot up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 503,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 829,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Euro Sun Mining Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05.

Get Euro Sun Mining alerts:

Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Euro Sun Mining Inc. will post -3.5999999 EPS for the current year.

Euro Sun Mining Company Profile

Euro Sun Mining Inc operates as a gold and copper exploration and development mining company in Romania. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rovina Valley project that covers an area of 27.68 square kilometers situated in west-central Romania. The company was formerly known as Carpathian Gold Inc and changed its name to Euro Sun Mining Inc in August 2016.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.