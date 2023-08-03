Ethereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $221.03 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,839.33 or 0.06306537 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $221.03 billion and approximately $5.75 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00042910 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00021111 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00029866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00014195 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,170,968 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

