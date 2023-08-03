Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,096,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in United States Steel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 9.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on X shares. Wolfe Research lowered United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $17.89 and a 52 week high of $31.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Recommended Stories

