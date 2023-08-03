Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 827 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 3.5 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 64.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WPM. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

