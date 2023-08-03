Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 150,436 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,436 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Kopin worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kopin by 425.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 72,168 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,945,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,982,000 after buying an additional 161,479 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kopin alerts:

Kopin Price Performance

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 57.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KOPN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kopin in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kopin

Kopin Profile

(Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.