Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. State Street Corp grew its position in AeroVironment by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,640,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,035,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,235,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $96.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.41. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.91 and a one year high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 32.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVAV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

