Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. State Street Corp grew its position in AeroVironment by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AeroVironment by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,640,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,035,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,235,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AeroVironment Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $96.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.41. AeroVironment, Inc. has a one year low of $74.91 and a one year high of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.79.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVAV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVAV
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AeroVironment
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- If You Are Buying A Hotel Stock, Consider Hyatt Hotels
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Extreme Networks Leaps 8% As Q4 Earnings More Than Double
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.