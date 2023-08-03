Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $940,000 Investment in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,698 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $353,954,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 16.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Performance

SQ opened at $74.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.15 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,441.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,237,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,441.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,857 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. StockNews.com raised Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Block

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.