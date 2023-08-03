Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,300 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 29,393 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,686 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,217 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 190.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 52,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $15.95 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.96.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,801.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

