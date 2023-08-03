Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $136,000 Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 37,397 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Range Resources by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,067 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 44,930 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Range Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,138 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 669,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Range Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RRC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 37.22% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

