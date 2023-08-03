Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 60,643 DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 18.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.92. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The firm had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Guggenheim raised their price objective on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. TD Cowen increased their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $4,868,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,759,019 shares in the company, valued at $140,174,522.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,303,320 shares of company stock worth $33,362,510 over the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

