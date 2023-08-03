Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,839,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,234. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.16.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.25 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at $394,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 928 shares of company stock valued at $1,415. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 683.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.