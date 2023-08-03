Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Equity Residential were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after buying an additional 143,469 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1,058.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.2 %

Equity Residential stock opened at $65.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day moving average is $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

