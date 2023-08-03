Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $318.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Equitrans Midstream Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE ETRN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $9.80. 622,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,292,435. Equitrans Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently -82.19%.
Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.69.
Read Our Latest Report on ETRN
About Equitrans Midstream
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equitrans Midstream
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Reasons Symbotic Should Be On Your August Watchlist
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Tupperware Surges Amid Meme Stock Trend: Can the Rally Last?
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Why Investors Should Be Loving C.F. Industries This Summer
Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.