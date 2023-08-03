Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Patrick Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PATK)

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Patrick Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 30th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Patrick Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $920.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.40 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PATK. Truist Financial upped their target price on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.56. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In other Patrick Industries news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,554,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,933 shares in the company, valued at $12,554,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kip B. Ellis sold 7,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 112,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,600 shares of company stock worth $5,908,859 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,370,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after buying an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 439,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,197,000 after acquiring an additional 20,830 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

