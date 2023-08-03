EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,510,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 27,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 258.6% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on EQT. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

EQT Trading Up 0.6 %

EQT stock opened at $41.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EQT will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.75%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

