EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,911,720 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 2,688,334 shares.The stock last traded at $2.04 and had previously closed at $2.02.
EQRx Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.
EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of EQRx
About EQRx
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's clinical programs in pipeline includes Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); Sugemalimab, is an anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody that treats stage III and stage IV NSCLC; and Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in combination with other targeted therapies for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.
