EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,911,720 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 2,688,334 shares.The stock last traded at $2.04 and had previously closed at $2.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQRx by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EQRx by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EQRx by 804.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of EQRx by 37.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's clinical programs in pipeline includes Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); Sugemalimab, is an anti-programmed cell death-ligand 1 (PD-L1) monoclonal antibody that treats stage III and stage IV NSCLC; and Lerociclib, a small molecule cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in combination with other targeted therapies for the treatment of patients with hormone receptor positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) metastatic breast cancer.

